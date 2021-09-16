Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €65.33 ($76.86).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABI shares. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($95.65) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

