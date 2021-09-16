Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 177.3% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AHCHY opened at $29.84 on Thursday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $36.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

