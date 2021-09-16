Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre Acquires 1,230 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.31. 2,144,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.75. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,866,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,546 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,310,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

