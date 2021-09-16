ANON (ANON) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One ANON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. ANON has a market capitalization of $47,389.46 and approximately $27.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ANON has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00076502 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00062108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00120996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00175191 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

