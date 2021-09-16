ANON Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ANON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. ANON has a market cap of $50,898.61 and $10.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00074049 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00065037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00124598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00181531 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

