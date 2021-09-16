Anoncoin (ANC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $173.00

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0760 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $160,385.51 and $173.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

