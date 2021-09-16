ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,081 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of ANSYS worth $32,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,681,000 after purchasing an additional 158,134 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3,449.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 24,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 24,180 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ANSYS by 896.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $372.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ANSS. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.