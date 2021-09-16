Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Down 5.9%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.68 and last traded at $16.69. Approximately 128,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,681,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 4.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. Analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.