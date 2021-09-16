Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $25.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $25.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $374.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $419.76.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.