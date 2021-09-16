Anthony Guzzi Sells 13,247 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EME traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.95. 224,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,703. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $129.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,815,000 after acquiring an additional 117,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,599,000 after buying an additional 217,107 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,848,000 after buying an additional 26,196 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,754,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,077,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,391,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

