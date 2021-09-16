Antofagasta’s (ANFGF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.

OTCMKTS:ANFGF remained flat at $$19.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

