Anyswap (ANY) One Day Volume Hits $25.85 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $109.48 million and $25.85 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for approximately $5.87 or 0.00012386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00072783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00120836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00176051 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,531.17 or 0.07446561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,436.46 or 1.00034526 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.87 or 0.00853800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

