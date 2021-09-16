APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to post $1.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. APA reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year sales of $7.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1,336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419,505 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter worth $86,520,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after buying an additional 2,074,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,504,000 after buying an additional 2,054,563 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of APA by 116.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,378 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

