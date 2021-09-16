APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Shares Down 1.3%

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20.

APA Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APAJF)

APA Group engages in the ownership and operation of energy infrastructure assets and business. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. The Energy Infrastructure segment includes all wholly and majority owned pipelines, gas storage and processing assets, and power generation assets.

