Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Corp

Vision Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,453 shares during the quarter. Apartment Income REIT accounts for approximately 2.0% of Vision Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vision Capital Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Apartment Income REIT worth $12,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIRC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

AIRC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.21. The stock had a trading volume of 18,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,891. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion and a PE ratio of 28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.39. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $53.97.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 101.73%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

