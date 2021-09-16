APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of APi Group worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,267,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,904,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE APG opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 0.50%.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

