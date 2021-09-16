API3 Price Tops $4.66 (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. One API3 coin can now be bought for $4.66 or 0.00009737 BTC on exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $167.61 million and $17.89 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, API3 has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00062810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00141033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $385.10 or 0.00805357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046677 BTC.

About API3

API3 is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

