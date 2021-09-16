APIX (APIX) Price Reaches $0.0570 on Top Exchanges

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, APIX has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One APIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0570 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a market cap of $7.02 million and approximately $475,125.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00063663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00142671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.89 or 0.00816004 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00047396 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

