apM Coin Market Cap Tops $12.29 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $12.29 million and $235,689.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, apM Coin has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00061965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00140566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.05 or 0.00795043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00046706 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

APM is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

