Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $559.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report $559.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $558.22 million and the highest is $559.80 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $501.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Global Management.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,478,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,481,849 shares of company stock worth $146,669,297 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,424,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 8.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $63.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average of $55.96. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.