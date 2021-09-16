Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Down 57.1% in August

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the August 15th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 730,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 44,010 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 628,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,333,000 after buying an additional 124,018 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 47,039 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 298,032 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 178,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,590 shares in the last quarter.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.83. 100,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,650. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $16.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.