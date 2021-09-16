Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 92,293 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 41,595 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,948,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

