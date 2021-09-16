AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CTO Sells $98,290.71 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CTO Jonathan Walker sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $98,290.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan Walker sold 8,000 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $974,000.00.

AppFolio stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.80. 91,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,791. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.21. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.07.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter worth $270,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 8.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 9.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

