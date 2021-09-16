Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APPN shares. Macquarie upgraded Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist decreased their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 29.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Appian by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 112,399 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Appian in the second quarter valued at about $5,841,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Appian in the second quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 19.4% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $101.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.99. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -151.03 and a beta of 1.72. Appian has a 1 year low of $54.53 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

