Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,217 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 197,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on APLE. B. Riley lifted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

