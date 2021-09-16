Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 72.7% over the last three years.

APLE stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.35. 1,589,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APLE. Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,676 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

