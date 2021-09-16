Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s Largest Position

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.9% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.68.

AAPL stock opened at $149.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.23. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

