Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.9% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $68,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.