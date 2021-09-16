Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Apple by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 160,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,974,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 296,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 47.3% in the second quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 11.2% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 79,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $149.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.23. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.68.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

