Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.870-$2.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08 billion-$6.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.14. 136,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,601,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $129.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.18. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.85.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,042,275 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Materials stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Applied Materials worth $783,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

