Applied Therapeutics (APLT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

9/13/2021 – Applied Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

9/12/2021 – Applied Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Applied Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

8/26/2021 – Applied Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

APLT traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 201,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $29.80.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.14. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $260,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,920 shares of company stock worth $542,113. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 540,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

