Apriem Advisors Acquires 2,035 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.68. 828,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,529,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,208 shares of company stock valued at $33,902,137 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

