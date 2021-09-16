Apriem Advisors Buys 49,801 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 908,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,801 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands comprises 2.5% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Apriem Advisors owned 0.26% of Hanesbrands worth $16,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 966,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 22.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 28.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,262,000 after buying an additional 1,682,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 262,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 45,617 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBI. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,789. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.