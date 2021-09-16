Apriem Advisors Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Apriem Advisors decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.01. 524,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,687,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.