Apriem Advisors Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Apriem Advisors decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 684,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,674 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Apriem Advisors owned approximately 0.41% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $37,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.86. 5,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,266. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.47. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.35.

