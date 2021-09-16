Apriem Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Apriem Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.4% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $15,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $2,750,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Stryker by 6.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 125,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 6.9% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $275.47. 30,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,097. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.18.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

