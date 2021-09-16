Apriem Advisors Has $18.43 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Apriem Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.7% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $342.10. The stock had a trading volume of 33,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,581. The stock has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $399.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.00 and its 200 day moving average is $371.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

