Apriem Advisors Has $55.95 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,294 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 8.3% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Apriem Advisors owned 0.20% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $55,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,606 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,541 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,294,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,123,000 after buying an additional 411,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,221,000 after buying an additional 1,981,677 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,816,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,453,000 after buying an additional 1,130,016 shares during the period.

SCHF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 52,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,709. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.32.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

