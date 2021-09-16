Apriem Advisors Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Apriem Advisors raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PYPL stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $282.31. 133,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,556,509. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

