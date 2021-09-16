Apriem Advisors Purchases 24,065 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Apriem Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 121.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,065 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

VTIP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,467. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

