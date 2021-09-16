Apriem Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Apriem Advisors owned 0.18% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $17,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,676,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,740,000 after purchasing an additional 387,159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,473 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,162,000 after purchasing an additional 142,843 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,363,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,742,000 after purchasing an additional 118,216 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.10. 25,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,037. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.