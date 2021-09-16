Apriem Advisors Reduces Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Apriem Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Cintas comprises about 3.1% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Apriem Advisors owned about 0.05% of Cintas worth $20,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 1.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 187,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 277.4% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 47,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after buying an additional 35,170 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.44.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $397.51. 2,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.43. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $307.65 and a 52-week high of $409.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

