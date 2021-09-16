Apriem Advisors Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Apriem Advisors reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.9% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 17,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 225.0% during the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 34,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $376.21. 1,244,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,732,020. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.01. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $382.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.