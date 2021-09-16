Apriem Advisors Sells 5,339 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Apriem Advisors reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in AT&T by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth $302,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in AT&T by 28.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,006,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,088,000 after buying an additional 1,117,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 7.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,716,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $197.14 billion, a PE ratio of -88.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.