Apriem Advisors Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Apriem Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,100,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

