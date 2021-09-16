APYSwap (APYS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.88 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and $347,445.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00075728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00120851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.00175693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.21 or 0.07374066 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,826.33 or 0.99619660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $412.69 or 0.00859602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

