ARAW (ARAW) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 73.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, ARAW has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ARAW has a market cap of $37,959.67 and approximately $2,003.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00061820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00140758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.00 or 0.00804807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046705 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars.

