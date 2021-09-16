ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Position Lessened by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,920 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth $107,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 43.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 505,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after buying an additional 152,277 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 30,386 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. Research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.98.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

