Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,371 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,614,000 after purchasing an additional 129,716 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 68,402 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 279,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $39.34 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $42.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACGL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

