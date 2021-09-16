Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $42.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.